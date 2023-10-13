Kerle Tire Game of the Week: Redbank, Port Square Off in Big Matchup Tonight
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues with a big Friday night matchup between Redbank Valley and Port Allegany, and Explore Sports will have all of the action live from New Bethlehem.
The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis on the call.
HOW TO WATCH
The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.
ABOUT THE GAME
The Gators want to gobble up the clock.
The Bulldogs want to get out and sprint.
It’s going to be a battle of wills when Port Allegany travels to Redbank Valley on Friday night in a football game that will likely decide the Region 2 championship in District 9.
The victor will largely hinge on which team can impose theirs on the other.
“I’ve never seen a team have the ability to shorten games the way they do,” said Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold. “That’s why getting a lead is so vital for us, to jump on them and try to get a two-score lead, whether it’s nine points or 16.”
Read the full game preview here.
