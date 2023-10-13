Kronospan Raises $31,440 for UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Kronospan recently hosted the 2023 Kronospan Log a Load for Kids Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, September 22, and raised $31,440 for the UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation.
With Co-Sponsors West Rock, UGI Energy Services, Industrial Insulation and Coating LLC, and Chemtrend, the funds raised through the tournament will directly support the Greatest Needs Fund at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, ensuring funds are available when they are needed most to support our areas sick and injured children.
The money raised will be used to support areas such as art and music therapy, family support services, injury prevention efforts, and cutting-edge research, just to name a few.
Save the date for next year’s outing on September 13, 2024.
About Log a Load: Sponsored by the American Loggers Council and the Pennsylvania Forest Products Association, Log a Load for Kids is an annual campaign that began in 1988 when loggers and others in the forest products community donated the value of a load of logs to their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Today, Log A Load is a leader in Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ fundraising, raising more than $2 million annually through golf tournaments, fishing events, dinners, truckloads of log donations, and other events.
