Laurel Eye Clinic to Host ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event

Friday, October 13, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

pexels-daisy-anderson-5582257 (1)BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Laurel Eye Clinic of Brookville will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event on October 27.

The event will take place on Friday, October 27, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Laurel Eye Clinic located at 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, Pa.

Enjoy candy, giveaways, games, and food at the event! Hot and cold beverages will also be available for purchase from the Drip Coffeehouse and Kitchen.

Let them know you’re coming so they can be sure to have enough goodies for everyone: Laurel Eye Clinic Trunk or Treat Event

laurel eye trunk or treat


