SPONSORED: Live Entertainment Set for Friday & Saturday at TrAils To Ales II

Friday, October 13, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Trails to ales outsideFRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Live music will take the stage this weekend at TrAils To Ales Brewery II in Franklin.

Vince and Tito Music performs on Friday, October 13, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tito and Vince Music

Crush is slated for Saturday, October 14, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Crush 2

Happy Hour specials will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

TrAils To Ales II is located at 422 12th Street in Franklin, Pa.

For more information, visit www.trailstoalesbrewery.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
