Top Tier Federal Credit Union Celebrates 3 Years at Cranberry Branch
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Top Tier Federal Credit Union is celebrating the three-year anniversary of their Cranberry branch this month.
The Credit Union is located at 6935 Rt. 322 in Cranberry, across from Harbor Freight.
The branch is run by manager, Amber Hughes. Hughes had previously served as a loan officer at the Clarion branch before being named Cranberry Branch Manager earlier this year. Hughes brings many years of financial experience and prides herself on assisting members reach their financial goals.
The Cranberry Branch has three full-time employees and one part-time employee. The Credit Union offers auto, personal, recreational vehicle, and home equity loans. Top Tier also has a mortgage department and commercial loans division.
The Credit Union was originally established in 1940 for the workers of Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion. Since then, the Credit Union has grown to over 14,000 members in 13 Northwestern PA counties. In addition to branches in Clarion, Brookville, and Cranberry, a new Butler branch is set to open later this Fall.
Top Tier Federal Credit Union has been recognized by Callahan and Associates as Number 1 in PA for Return to Member amongst credit unions of the same size. The Credit Union is also ranked in the Top 1% Nationally in the same category. “Return to Member” is based on the benefits the membership receives like low loan rates, high deposit rates, and the many great products and services offered including the Special Bonus Dividend. Over the past 7 years, the Credit Union has paid $2.2 million dollars to its members through the Special Bonus Dividend Program. It truly pays to be a member of Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
If you would like to learn more about joining the Credit Union, contact Amber and her team at the Cranberry Branch at 814-670-0659 or go to www.toptierfcu.org and start your membership application.
Top Tier Federal Credit Union is Federally Insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.