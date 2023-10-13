UPDATE: Smoke Detectors Lead to Safe Exit from House Fire in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Smoke detectors played a crucial role in ensuring the occupants of a house in Clarion Borough escaped unharmed during a fire on Thursday morning.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in around 6:10 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, for a structure fire at 958½ Corbett Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Hospital EMS responded to the scene.

“Due to working smoke detectors, everyone made it out of the house, including pets, safely,” Clarion Fire Assistant Chief Mike Chesterfield told exploreClarion.com. “The smoke detectors alerted the occupants of the fire, and they exited the house and called 9-1-1.”

The fire started on the first floor in a room that contained a heating furnace, Chesterfield noted.

Upon firefighters’ arrival, smoke was showing on the first floor.

According to scanner transmission, all occupants reportedly made it out of the residence safely; however, two cats remained inside the residence around the time the call came in.

Chesterfield declined to specify how many pets, and what kind of pets, were in the residence, saying “All I will say is all occupants made it out safely.”

The scene was cleared around 8:44 a.m.

It is unknown if the house is livable at this time, but damage was “kept to a minimum,” according to Chesterfield.

