WATCH LIVE: Kerle Tire Game of the Week: Port Allegany @ Redbank Valley

Watch the Kerle Tire Company Game of the week as Port Allegany takes on Redbank Valley. Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis will have all of the action from New Bethlehem, Pa.

