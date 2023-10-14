7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, October 14, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Rain. High near 50. East wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight
Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 41. North wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday
Scattered showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
Scattered showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
