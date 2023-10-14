 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, October 14, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Rain. High near 50. East wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight
Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 41. North wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday
Scattered showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
Scattered showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

