AVTA Announces Temporary Closing of Rockland Tunnel, Calls for Volunteers

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny Valley Trails Association (AVTA) announces the Rockland Tunnel will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, October 16, for the installation of a wall and industrial sized overhead garage door on the eastern portal.

Blocking the end of the tunnel during colder months will to help to further reduce damage to the historic tunnel’s tile ceiling caused by the freeze/thaw cycle.

A standard size “man door” next to the overhead door will allow users to pass through in cold weather once the installation is complete, which is expected to take two weeks.

During the construction phase, the public cannot pass through the tunnel and is asked to avoid the site for safety reasons.

“There is no detour,” said Kim Harris, Oil Region Alliance Outdoor Recreation Program Manager. “We are reminding users to stay on the trail and not to trespass on private property.”

The Rockland Tunnel is on the Allegheny River Trail, 21 miles south of Franklin. The tunnel is 2,868 feet long and curved, requiring users to bring a flashlight when traveling through it. The trail is paved and part of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail. The tunnel was opened in 1916 for railroad use and converted to a bike trail in 2003.

Recently, the parking area on the western portal was expanded and ADA compliant parking was added through a Northwest Commission Greenways Grant funded by DCNR. That grant also funded the design of the tunnel doors.

A matching wall and doors are already designed for the western portal, but funds have yet to be obtained and no timeline has been established for that work.

Shingledecker’s Welding of Franklin is handling the construction of the eastern portal wall and door at a cost of $74,000.00 paid for by the Frederick and Ellen Fair Memorial Trust.

“If this tunnel were to collapse, there would be a big gap in the trail,” said Harris. “It would be very expensive and difficult to replace.”

That’s why the efforts to preserve the existing structure are so important, according to Harris.

The Oil Region Alliance assists the AVTA with grant writing and administration. Harris is serving as the project manager.

The large door will be raised and open during warmer weather.

Emergency personnel will be able to open it fully to access the trail if needed.

The AVTA owns the tunnel as well as the Allegheny River Trail and the intersecting Sandy Creek Trail. AVTA owns and manages approximately 60 miles of trail in the Oil Region.

Bill Weller, AVTA Board President, says he is looking for the next generation of board members who “want to continue the bike trail” and “carry on the tradition of AVTA.”

He says the organization has a lot of help with the maintenance of the trails, but “there are a lot of things to be done to help the trails that don’t include physical labor.”

Helping with social media for the AVTA and trail system, improvements to their retail offerings, and managing the Salt Box, the trailhead visitor center just downstream from Franklin owned by Cranberry Township, are just some suggestions.

“Everybody has good ideas,” Weller said. “It’s nice to hear some new ones.”

Anyone interested in joining AVTA or serving on their board should contact the organization through its website, avta-trails.org.

The AVTA board meets every other month at the Salt Box.

