Central Clarion Rolls Again; Brookville Pulls Away From Karns City; Union/A-C Valley Gets Road Win; Punxsy Cruises Past Moniteau



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — As the Central Clarion football team continues to pile up the points, junior quarterback Jase Ferguson continues to pile up the stats as he completed 15-of-19 passes for 275 yards with five touchdowns in a 70-0 victory over DuBois at Larry Wiser Field on Friday night.

Four of Ferguson’s touchdown passes went to Dawson Smail who caught seven passes for 165 yards.

“We talked all week about coming out fast against a good team,” said Central Clarion head coach Dave Eggleton. “We had a much better start than the past few weeks. I was happy with the way we came out and the way we played. I think it was our best outing yet.”

Besides the offense rolling, the defense also put up an impressive showing by holding DuBois to just 62 yards of total offense. They also forced five turnovers with four interceptions and one fumble recovery.

“We forced a ton of turnovers, and our line once again controlled the line of scrimmage,” said Eggleton. “We made them into a team they didn’t want to be. We stuffed the run and forced them to throw. Our secondary looked very good, and I can say I was pleased with the effort tonight.”

DuBois would gain one of their eight total first downs on their opening drive of the game before having to punt.

Central Clarion took just five plays to score their first touchdown of the game with Ferguson and Smail combining for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Thomas Uckert would make the first of 10 PAT kicks giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

DuBois would gain a first down via a Central Clarion penalty before Tommy Smith would intercept a Landon Schrock pass three plays later setting the Wildcats up at the Beavers 37.

Noah Harrison rushed up the middle for 37 yards on the first play after the turnover for a score and a 14-0 lead.

Matt Alston would intercept a pass on the very next DuBois offensive play setting the Wildcats at the DuBois 20-yard line.

After a 3-yard gain and a Central Clarion penalty placed the ball at the 22, Ferguson and Smail connected for their second touchdown from 22 yards out for a 21-0 lead.

Ferguson would intercept his first of two interceptions at midfield.

Six plays later Ferguson would connect with Mason Burford from nine yards out for a 28-0 lead after one quarter.

After a DuBois punt, the Wildcats would take over at the Beavers 37-yard line. Two plays later Ferguson and Smail would connect for their third touchdown, this one coming from 28 yards out giving the Wildcats a 35-0 lead.

The one negative offensively for Central Clarion would be the Wildcats would use seven plays to drive to the DuBois 45 before Ferguson was sacked on fourth down to turn the ball over to the Beavers.

However, DuBois would be unable to take advantage as Ferguson intercepted his second pass of the game.

Ferguson would finish the four-play drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 42-0

Noah Naser would tack on the final touchdown of the first half with a five-yard run and a 49-0 halftime lead.

Ferguson also led the ground game with 64 yards on six attempts. Harrison added 54 yards on three carries, Naser rushed three times for 23 yards. Brendon Wright rushed three times for 48 yards in the second half.

As a team the Wildcats rushed 29 times for 248 yards.

Ferguson would connect with Smail for the fourth time just two plays into the second half. This time from 33-yards out for a 56-0 lead early in the third.

Ethan Rex would tack on a 6-yard scoring run for a 63-0 after three quarters.

Charlie Hepfl would score the final touchdown on a 4-yard run with 4:44 left in the contest.

Danny Dixon paced DuBois with 40 yards rushing on eight carries. Garret Nissel added 37 yards on 13 attempts.

“We just want to keep getting better each week,” said Eggleton. “This week we did a nice job and I’m happy with the way we played tonight.”

Central Clarion will host St. Mary’s on Friday at the C-L Football Field for Senior Night.

BROOKVILLE 44, KARNS CITY 14

The Gremlins led 14-7 in the second quarter.

Then the Raiders unleashed the big play.

First it was Sam Krug catching a 50-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Krug.

Then it was Jack Pete with a 77-yard interception return to put Brookville up 20-14 at the half on the way to the win.

Pete also scored on a 66-yard reception.

Pete had four catches for 112 yards.

Charlie Krug had a huge night, completing 13-of-19 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for two scores and finished with 63 yards on the ground.

Anthony Ceriani added 62 yards on 10 carries for Brookville (6-2).

Zach Kelly returned a kickoff 84 yards for a score and Luke Cramer had a 6-yard TD run for the Gremlins as part of that early 14-7 lead.

Cramer led Karns City (3-5) with 48 yards on nine carries. Cole Johnston added 38 yards on 10 attempts.

Sam Krug caught seven passes for 116 yards for the Raiders.

UNION/A-C VALLEY 51, SMETHPORT 26

Brody Dittman threw three touchdown passes and Owen Bish scored on two touchdown runs to help the Falcon Knights to a road win at Smethport.

Union/A-C Valley jumped out to a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter thanks to a 6-yard TD run by Logan Skibinski, a 7-yard scoring pass from Dittman to Aidan Fox and a 12-yard run by Bish.

Jack Sherry hit Ryan Mason for a 13-yard TD to cut the Falcon Knights’ lead to 22-6, but Dittman hit Zach Cooper on a 32-yard pass to put Union/A-C Valley up 30-6 at the break.

Dittman found Fox again on a 79-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter for a 37-6 advantage.

Brenton McDowell plunged in from the 1 for Smethport to trim the lead to 37-12. Bish then scored again from 18 yards out to swell the lead back to 31 at 43-12.

Smethport scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get as close as 43-26. McDowell hit Alex Yeager for a 42-yard touchdown and Jonah Ganoe scored from the 4.

Union/A-C Valley added a safety and a 5-yard run by Mike Yerkey to cap the scoring.

PUNXSUTAWNEY 49, MONITEAU 6

Logan Moore returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown to send the Chucks on their way to a win.

Landon Martz scored three first-half touchdowns on runs of 22, 26 and 3 and finished with 109 yards on just eight carries. Beau Thomas also had a pair of touchdowns, a 1-yard run and a 14-yard reception from Maddox Hetrick in the win.

Hetrick was 11-of-16 for 174 yards. Noah Weaver caught five passes for 98 yards.

Moniteau struggled again on both sides of the ball.

Logan Campbell led the running game with 45 yards on 16 carries. Brendin Sankey scored the lone touchdown for the Warriors on a 30-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Ashton Grossman caught three passes for 63 yards for Moniteau.

