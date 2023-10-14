 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan-Crusted Salmon

Saturday, October 14, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This pecan-crusted salmon recipe is something special!

Ingredients

2 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)
2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
1/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
1 tablespoon butter, melted
cucumber sauce:
1/2 cup chopped seeded peeled cucumber
1/2 cup vanilla yogurt
1/2 teaspoon snipped fresh dill or 1/8 teaspoon dill weed
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Place salmon skin side down in a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise over each fillet.

-In a small bowl, combine pecans, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, parsley and butter; spoon over salmon. Bake until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 10-15 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine cucumber sauce ingredients. Serve with the salmon.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

