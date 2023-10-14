Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan-Crusted Salmon

This pecan-crusted salmon recipe is something special!

Ingredients

2 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)

2 tablespoons mayonnaise



1/2 cup finely chopped pecans1/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley1 tablespoon butter, meltedcucumber sauce:1/2 cup chopped seeded peeled cucumber1/2 cup vanilla yogurt1/2 teaspoon snipped fresh dill or 1/8 teaspoon dill weed1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Place salmon skin side down in a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise over each fillet.

-In a small bowl, combine pecans, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, parsley and butter; spoon over salmon. Bake until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 10-15 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine cucumber sauce ingredients. Serve with the salmon.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.