Surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Cloye Edward Moser, age 72, of McCandless Twp. passed away peacefully at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness.

Beloved husband of Normajean Interval Moser for 52 years; father of David (Maggie) Moser of Long Beach, CA, and Michelle (Gregor) Bender of Peters Twp.; brother of John Nash of Florida and the late Harold Moser; grandfather of Rocco, Margaux, and the late Dominic Cloye Moser, and Sam and Sage Bender; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins; preceded in death by parents Frank Oran Moser and Twila Wachob Moser Nash and stepfather John Nash.

Friends will be received Sunday, August 20, 2023 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. at Simons Funeral Home, 7720 Perry Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Ingomar United Methodist Church, 1501 W. Ingomar Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

For those that cannot attend, the memorial service will be live streamed online at ingomarchurch.org.

Born in Punxsutawney in 1951, Cloye moved to Pittsburgh in 1960 and graduated from North Allegheny High School in 1969.

Following high school, Cloye earned a certificate in Turfgrass Management from Penn State University in 1972 and embarked on a 40+ year career as a golf course superintendent at Wildwood Country Club, Wanango Country Club, and Lucky Hills Golf Course.

Cloye had the privilege of working the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, was active in his local GCSAA chapter, and won several awards at the International Golf Course Conference in Washington DC.

Cloye then worked as a Facilities Manager at Ingomar United Methodist Church before retiring.

In his retirement, Cloye worked as a valued team member at Cranberry Highlands Golf Course.

Cloye was active in the United Methodist Church and served on numerous missionary trips to Haiti, Jamaica and various parts of rural Appalachia.

Cloye’s grandkids were the love of his life and he enjoyed engaging in fun activities with them whenever they visited.

Cloye was a history buff, known for his sense of humor and for being able to fix anything.

In lieu of flowers, Cloye requested contributions be made to Doctors Without Borders (doctorswithoutborders.org), Haiti H2O (haitih2o.org), or Ingomar Church Legacy Fund (ingomarchurch.org).

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.simonsfuneralhome.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.