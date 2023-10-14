Featured Local Job: Clerk Typist II

Clarion County has an opening for a full-time Clerk Typist.

POSITION: Clerk Typist II

Full-Time, Teamsters Union Position.

DEPARTMENT: Sheriff’s Department

PAY GRADE: $13.54/hour starting.

NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1)

POSTING DATE: Monday, October 9, 2023

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, October 23, 2023, at 4:00 PM

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB

This position performs various administrative and clerical tasks to support the Sheriff’s Department. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. Position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Assignments are varied in nature and are carried out in accordance with standard clerical practices, procedures, and precedents, general work instructions, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

1. Process Civil Papers for service.

2. Docketing Magisterial Warrants

3. Update the Duty Board

4. Co-ordinate the transport of prisoners as ordered by the Courts.

OTHER DUTIES OF JOB

1. Assists in answering phone and performing other duties within office as necessary.

2. Attends meetings and/or training as required.

3. Travels periodically to perform essential job duties.

4. Performs all other duties and functions as required.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Reports directly to the Clerical Supervisor. Receives minimal supervision on day-to-day tasks and jobs.

SUPERVISION GIVEN

None

WORKING CONDITIONS

1. Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperature, and ventilation.

2. Normal indoor expose to dust, dirt, and other elements.

3. Average exposure to noise, stress, and subject to frequent disruptions.

4. Frequent exposure to stressful situations and strict deadlines.

5. Works daily with the potential of confrontations with irate or disruptive individuals.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS

1. Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions.

2. Must be able to sit or stand for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of walking, bending, twisting, and reaching necessary to carry out duties of job.

3. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job.

4. Occasional lifting/carrying of objects.

5. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

6. Must be able to cope with physical and mental stress of the position.

7. Must be able to travel to County buildings, as well as meetings and conferences as required.

QUALIFICATIONS

1. High School Diploma or equivalent required.

2. One year of clerical or office support experience. Any equivalent combination of acceptable education and experience.

3. Valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES

• Must have acceptable results on all criminal background checks including Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History and Drivers Background Check.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

1. Must have the ability to operate all office equipment including computer, scanner, photocopier, telephone, printer, and fax machine.

2. Must possess working knowledge of Microsoft Office processing systems and basic computer knowledge.

3. Must possess organizational skills and be able to multitask while maintaining a neat and orderly work area.

4. Must possess the technical knowledge and skills to operate computer hardware/software systems and be capable of learning new software systems and hardware quickly.

5. Must have general knowledge of county government and services for referral.

6. Must possess ability to ensure confidentiality with sensitive case materials and records.

7. Must have the ability to type routine correspondence in a timely manner.

8. Must possess ability to establish and maintain effective working relations with clients, associates, court personnel, attorneys, county personnel, co-workers, and the general public.

9. Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills.

10. Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties.

11. Must possess ability to understand and follow complex oral and written instructions and to use sound judgement.

12. Must possess ability to pay attention to detail, accuracy, and concentration of work.

13. Must possess the ability to function independently.

14. Must be willing to travel as needed.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday October 23, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.



