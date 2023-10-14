George H. Bailey, age 59, passed on from this life Thursday evening, October 12, 2023 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born December 31, 1963 in Baltimore, Maryland; however, he was a lifelong resident of Clarion County.

George was the son of the late John H. And Joanne Ferris Bailey.

He was a 1985 graduate of Keystone High School.

George previously worked as a laborer at Commodore Homes, Clarion Bathware and Flynn’s Tire until his disability in 2016.

George had a love for his family and making people laugh.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Harley Davidsons and muscle cars.

George also loved a good shot of Yukon Jack and was infamous for saying “It’s not always been a wonderful life.”

He is survived by his fiancé, Christine Smathers of Corsica; 2 sons, John R. Bailey and his significant other, Brittany Rourk, of South Carolina and Trevor O. Bailey of Corsica; 3 daughters, Amber R. Bailey and her significant other, Darren Sawyer, of South Carolina, and Brinna E. Bailey and Morgan J. Bailey at home in Corsica; and 4 grandsons, Dillon and Weston Sawyer and Bentley and Bradley Bailey.

George is also survived by his brothers, Harry “JR” Bailey, John “Teet” Bailey, and James “Caveman” Bailey; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved dearly; his father-in law and mother-in-law, Harry and Cheryl Smathers of New Bethlehem; brothers-in-law, James Smathers and his wife, Liz, and Daniel Smathers and his wife, Maria; and sister-in-law, Laura Smith and her husband, Paul.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald “Jerry” Bailey, his sister, Tami Perry; and a nephew, Daniel Bailey.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 16, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Samuel Bungo presiding.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Clarion Cancer Center staff, the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, and George’s special uncle, Pete Ferris, who have been so helpful in his caregiving.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

