Leland J Dillon “Lee” 66 of Parker was called Home on October 4, 2023.

Born February 26, 1957, he was the son of Leland “Jack” Dillon and Constance “Connie” (Weckerly) Dillon.

Both of whom preceded him in death.

A lifelong resident of Parker, Lee was involved in many organizations.

He was a lifetime member of the Parker City Volunteer Fire Department, which he was active for 40+ years until his passing.

In prior years, Lee also served as a First Responder and EMT for Parker City Ambulance.

Lee was a member of the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Sportsmans Club where he served as a former President as well as a social member at the Roy Calvin-McGinnis VFW Post 7073.

Lee had a fun, jovial, gentle nature about him and would help family, friends, and strangers alike.

He was known everywhere he went and would bump into people near and far, striking up a conversation and having a few laughs, sometimes over a few beers.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, ATV riding with family and friends, wood cutting and nature in general.

There was never a tree that didn’t catch his eye.

He knew all types of wood just by looking at a photo.

To his family, he was known as an animal whisperer as he could warm up to any animal and they would flock to him thereafter.

Lee held many professions throughout the years that took him from truck driving, to factory work, welding, construction, and operating heavy machinery.

He could fix anything and was highly skilled in all.

His best work by far was being a loving husband, father and “Pops” to his grandkids whom he loved and adored.

Lee is survived by his beautiful and loving wife of 45 years, Patricia “Patty” (Radcliff) Dillon of Parker.

Daughters Melissa Dillon (Shayne) of Parker, and Holly Sawvell (Adam) of Richmond, VA.

A son Shane Dillon (Hannah) of Powhatan, VA. Grandchildren Norah, Xavier, Myles, Lea and Dakota.

A sister, Connie Makuch of St. Petersburg, FL.

A number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

At the family’s request, a private service will be held followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date for family, friends and all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lee Dillon Memorial Fund at any Nextier Bank, or mailed to Nextier Bank, PO Box Q, Parker PA 16049.

Please consider joining your local fire department or EMS to help remedy the ongoing shortage.

Lee himself would have responded to anyone, anytime, anywhere.

Online condolences can be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

