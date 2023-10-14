 

State Police Calls: Rape Accusations Unfounded, Cash Stolen at Walmart Self Checkout

Saturday, October 14, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiser 2CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police investigated the following incidents:

Rape Case Closed

Troopers recently received a report of suspected child abuse.

It was alleged that a 14-year-old victim was sexually assaulted at a known location in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Further investigation revealed that the accusations were unfounded.

The case has been closed.

Minors Exchange Intimate Images

State Police received a report that two minors were sending intimate images to each other between September 18 and September 27.

The children are listed as a 13-year-old Shippenville boy and a 12-year-old Lucinda girl.

The case remains under investigation.

Theft at Walmart

Troopers investigated a recent theft of lost property at Walmart in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police said a 56-year-old Knox woman mistakenly left $60 in cash at a self-checkout machine.

The money was then reportedly picked up and kept by a 79-year-old Corsica man.

No further details were released.


