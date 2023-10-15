World Leaders Reconvene in Titusville for Second Drake Energy Security Forum

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Energy industry experts, diplomats, and officials from around the world convened on Friday, October 13, at the second annual Drake Energy Security Forum, held at Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville.

The idea for the forum was originally sparked after Andrew Tabler, an Oil City native and former Drake Well Museum and Park intern, invited Khazar Ibrahim, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the United States, to visit Venango County back in May of 2022. After the visit, Tabler wanted to expand on the successful trip in a meaningful way. The innagural forum was held last October.

Ed Chow of the Energy Security and Climate Change Program leads a virtual panel titled Energy Production vs Climate Goals.

According to the forum’s organizers, participants in last year’s event commented that there needed to be more dialogue between the energy and climate fields “in order to tackle the energy dilemmas facing the United States and the world.” They invited experts in each field to participate in panels discussing this year’s theme: What do the lessons of the past tell us about powering a sustainable and prosperous future?

Speakers and participants included Bob McNally, founder and President of Rapidan Energy Group; Ed Chow, a Senior Associate at the Energy Security and Climate Change Program; Victoria Coates, Vice President at the Heritage Foundation; Dhabia Al-Muhannadi, Assistant Professor at Texas A&M University at Qatar; and Ambassador to the United States Khazar Ibrahim of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Some panelists joined the forum virtually and made presentations to attendees.

Ambassador Ibrahim and Oil City Mayor Bill Moon signed an historic cooperation proclamation between Oil City and Sabail District in Baku, Azerbaijan, sister cities in the discovery, extraction, and refinement of oil.

