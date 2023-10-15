7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, October 15, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night
Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Isolated showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday
A chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.