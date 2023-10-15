BEST IN D10: Oil City Senior Ethen Knox Becomes All-Time Leading Rusher in District 10 History

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ethen Knox took a pitch, sprinted to his left, turned the corner and outran four Conneaut defenders down the left sideline for a 45-yard touchdown run.

It gave Oil City a huge lead on the way to a dominating 70-6 win on Friday night. It also gave Knox a monumental achievement.

The run put the senior at No. 1 on the all-time career rushing list in District 10, surpassing Meadville’s Journey Brown.

(Pictured above, Oil City’s Ethen Knox looks for some running room against Franklin earlier this season/photo by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

Knox finished the night with 247 yards and five touchdowns. He now stands at 7,071 rushing yards at Oil City. Brown had 7,027 at Meadville.

“It mean everything to me,” Knox said. “I mean, it’s just amazing to be able to achieve one of my biggest goals like that.”

Knox has made a meteoric rise as a running back, a position he had never played until his sophomore season with the Oilers.

That first year, he rushed for 1,825 yards in just eight games.

Then, Knox landed on the national map as a junior thanks to string of 400-yard games. He led the nation in yards per game and finished with 3,705 on the season.

This year has been a tougher slog for Knox, who has been battling an ankle injury and sky high expectations.

Still, Knox has gained 1,541 yards and scored 24 touchdowns this season. He has 80 on the ground in his career and 81 total.

Knox has handled the insane expectations well this season. If he doesn’t rush for 400 yards, he hears, “What’s wrong with Ethen Knox?”

The short answer: nothing. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is running with the same speed, agility and power as always now that he’s back to near 100% after his ankle injury.

The past, he says, is in the past.

“Exactly — last season was last season,” Knox said. “Last year was last year and I’m just focused on this year and not focusing on stats. I just focus on the progress of each game and on winning.”

Knox missed the North East game for the 5-3 Oilers with that ankle injury.

He returned the next week against Franklin, and after a slow start, helped Oil City to a 36-15 win with 262 yards.

He was hemmed in during back-to-back losses to Meadville and Hollidaysburg, but broke out again on Friday against Conneaut.

“When I was out, I just tried to be a leader and help coach up the dudes who were in for me,” Knox said. “I was just trying to be a help at least when I just couldn’t play.”

Knox said recruiting has still be heavy, with lulls mixed in. He’s certainly been a hot commodity.

“It’s going,” Knox said, chuckling. “It’s been slow at times, fast at times. But it keeps going.”

Knox hopes to keep going into the playoffs this season with Oil City as he continues to heal up from his ankle injury.

“I’d say I’m pretty much almost back to normal, if not back to normal,” Knox said. “It’s really not that bad. I just want to be out there and help us win.”

