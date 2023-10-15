Carson Reed Clinger, 71, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023 while at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born April 8, 1952 in Hamilton, NY, he was the son of the late Harry and Vilma Brown Clinger.

He proudly and honorably served his country with the US Army from 1971-1975.

On February 5, 1972 in Clarion he married the former Denise E. Beers. She survives.

He spent much of his career as a roofing and siding sub contractor and was a past member of the Clarion F.O.E.

His pastimes included hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Denise, are his sons, Todd Clinger and Carson (Jessica) Clinger, Jr.; his daughter, Angela (Clint) Rupp; his grandchildren, Kaden, Aubriana, Keilani, Kyleigh, Ariella, Jocelyn, Ashley, Cortney and Kenzie; his great grandchildren, Brendan, Kason, Taylor and Rhyley; his brother, Charles (Carol) Clinger; and his sisters, Mary Audette and Elizabeth (Dave) Bicek,

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Clinger.

His family will receive friends on Sunday, October 15, 2023 from 5-7PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 1PM with Barry Mitchell, officiating.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

