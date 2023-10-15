Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Refrigerator Dill Pickles

Easy and economical, refrigerator dill pickles are tangy, zesty and crispy!

Ingredients

6 to 8 pounds pickling cucumbers

40 fresh dill sprigs



2 large onions, thinly sliced5 garlic cloves, sliced1 quart water1 quart white vinegar3/4 cup sugar1/2 cup canning salt

Directions

-Cut each cucumber lengthwise into four spears. In a large bowl, combine the cucumbers, dill, onions and garlic; set aside. In a Dutch oven, combine the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil; cook and stir just until salt is dissolved. Pour over cucumber mixture; cool.

-Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least 24 hours. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 months.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.