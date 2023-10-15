All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Jerry Judy
Jerry Judy served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Jerome J. Judy Jr. (Jerry)
Born: May 14, 1939
Died: June 16, 2023
Hometown: Lucinda, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Jerry was a United States Army veteran and served from 1962 to 1964, earning the rank of SP4.
He served as chaplain assistant while in the Army.
In addition, he served the community through his memberships with the Council 4216 Knights of Columbus and the Clarion American Legion.
He was laid to rest in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lucinda.
Click here to view a full obituary.
