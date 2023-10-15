Clarion Forest VNA to Host ‘Celebration of Life’ Memorial Event on October 29
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association will host a “Celebration of Life” memorial event on Sunday, October 29.
The memoial event will take place at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, October 29, at the Trinity Point Church of God located at 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion, Pa.
The service will feature prelude music by Phyllis Howard, therapeutic harpist. Reverend John Phillips will deliver a message of hope. Elements of the Celebration of Life will include reading the names of deceased loved ones, candle lighting, moments of reflection, and song selections.
The public is welcomed to participate along with the families and associates of Clarion Forest VNA. The names of loved ones held in memory will be taken by staff/volunteers at the door prior to the beginning of the program. The names will be read and a candle lit in memory of each during the celebration.
Guests will be welcomed beginning at 2:30 p.m to allow time to share names to be read during the program.
Light refreshments will be served following the celebration.
For more information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.