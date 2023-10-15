Groovin’ with Warrior Quilt for the Cure from Clarion Ford During 2023 ALF
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A comforting quilt took center stage during the 2023 Autumn Leaf Festival parade. Event organizers speculated this may be the first time Quilt for the Cure was featured in a parade.
(Displaying the Clarion Ford Quilt for the Cure during the 2023 ALF Parade are (on the left) Meagan Hinderliter with Ila Hinderliter in the stroller and (on the right) Michelle Hinderliter. Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography)
The unique quilt was donated by Clarion Ford and Neighborhood Ford Dealers during Breast Cancer Awareness Month through the Quilt For The Cure program.
“Local Ford dealers can demonstrate their support for their friends and neighbors in their local communities by donating the quilts to local treatment centers and hospitals,” said one of many dedicated volunteer quilters.”
Various people make individual patches and convey love, encouragement, hope, and understanding in the fight against breast cancer. One of many dedicated volunteer quilters, Kathy Nelson of Pittsburgh made the beautiful quilt donated to The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.
The local commitment of Ford dealers to join the fight against breast cancer with “Quilt For The Cure” and other programs aligned with Ford Motor Company’s long-standing program of “Ford Warriors in Pink” helps thousands of patients, survivors, and co-survivors affected by breast cancer each year.
To recognize the Warriors taking a stand against breast cancer, Neighborhood Ford Store enlists the help of talented and dedicated Volunteer Quilters. Warrior Quilts are made of fabric squares sent by mail or decorated at Neighborhood Ford Store’s events.
The squares are then placed in the hands of Neighborhood Ford Store’s dedicated Volunteers so they can work their beautiful magic during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Warrior Quilts are donated to breast cancer treatment centers at hospitals and clinics throughout the region.
Tracy Myers, Director of Oncology Services at BHS Clarion Hospital, showcased it on their float in the Autumn Leaf Parade and displayed it for everyone to see.
The Clarion Cancer Center, part of Independence Health System, is hosting free health screenings at the Health and Wellness Center this fall.
A free Lung Cancer Screening is available until November 14 at the Family Medicine Residency, 330 North Point Drive, Clarion. Appointments are required. No walk-ins will be accepted.
To schedule a screening, call 833-684-1889. To qualify, individuals must be between the ages of 50 and 77, currently smoke or have quit smoking within the past 15 years, and have a 20-pack-per-year history of smoking (a pack/day for 20 years or two packs per day for ten years).
According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of death from cancer. If found early, treatment options are more likely to be successful, lowering your risk of dying from lung cancer. Upon completing your free screening visit, a clinician will order a low-dose CT scan for qualifying participants. A low-dose CT scan is a non-invasive test that can help detect cancerous spots in the lungs.
Mammograms are recommended for women 40 years of age and older. Women under 40, considered high risk, may also qualify and can call 814-226-1970 to discuss. Free pelvic and Pap exams are available for women ages 21 and older.
The Highmark Foundation sponsors each screening event. To learn more about healthcare services at Independence Health System, visit www.independence.health.
Clarion Ford Chrysler supports #QuiltForTheCure. Support messages for breast cancer patients in treatment were shared with the parade goers.
