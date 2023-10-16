Area Man, 12-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Wreck in Butler County

WINFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man and his 12-year-old passenger were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County on Friday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 9:58 p.m. on Friday, October 13, on Winfield Road in Winfield Township, Butler County.

Police say 65-year-old David A. Faulx, of Cabot, was traveling north in a 1999 Jeep Wrangler when his vehicle entered a sharp right curve at a high rate of speed and exited its lane of travel.

The vehicle then entered the oncoming lane and collided with a 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by 29-year-old Hunter T. Cathcart, of Clarion.

Faulx’s vehicle came to final rest upside down along the roadside.

Faulx and his passenger—a 12-year-old male—were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cathcart suffered minor injuries but was not transported.

All three occupants were using seat belts.

According to the Butler County Coroner’s office, the passenger was identified as Zane Rupert of Saxonburg.

Saxonburg Fire Department assisted at the scene.

