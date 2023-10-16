Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Bagels
For variation and flavor, add cinnamon and raisins or honey and sesame seeds to the dough!
Ingredients
1 teaspoon active dry yeast
1-1/4 cups warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 large egg yolk, room temperature
3-3/4 to 4-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
Sesame or poppy seeds, optional
Directions
-In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm milk. Add the butter, sugar, salt, and egg yolk; mix well. Stir in enough flour to form a soft dough.
-Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.
-Punch dough down. Shape into 12 balls. Push thumb through centers to form a 1-1/2-in. hole. Stretch and shape the dough to form an even ring. Place on a floured surface. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes; flatten bagels slightly.
-Fill a Dutch oven two-thirds full with water; bring to a boil. Drop bagels, 2 at a time, into boiling water. Cook for 45 seconds; turn and cook 45 seconds longer. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain well on paper towels.
-Sprinkle with sesame or poppy seeds if desired. Place 2 in. apart on greased baking sheets. Bake at 400° until golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.
