Convicted Felon Arrested for Trying to Sell Rifle at Yard Sale in Limestone Township Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a convicted felon who was arrested after he allegedly attempted to sell a firearm at his yard sale in Limestone Township is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 60-year-old Douglas Dunkle, of Summerville, is scheduled for Tuesday, October 17, at 10:30 a.m., with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

He faces the following charge:

Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 1

He is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion responded to a residence in the 400 block of C-L School Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County, for a report of a known felon attempting to sell a firearm in his yard sale around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday, October 5.

Upon arrival, troopers met with Doug Dunkle, who is the known felon, outside of the aforementioned residence and observed a .22 caliber rifle in a yard sale at the front of his yard, the complaint states.

Dunkle was asked why he had the gun, to which he claimed it was his daughter’s, and he was selling it for her, the complaint indicates.

Dunkle was then asked if there was anyone at the residence with him, and Dunkle stated he was the only one at the residence and his wife and daughter lived in Clarion Borough, the complaint notes.

Dunkle was also asked if he was aware he was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm, and he said he was aware and that he was only selling it for his daughter, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, Dunkle was then informed by police that he was not allowed to have a firearm. He then stated that he would just take it back inside, but PSP advised he was not allowed to do that.

PSP Clarion contacted the District Attorney’s office and informed them of the situation. The DA then approved the charges via phone call with PSP, the complaint indicates.

Dunkle was arraigned at 10:01 a.m. on Thursday, October 5, in front of Judge Miller.

