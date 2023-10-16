Cranberry Middle Hitter Ayanna Ferringer Named KSAC Volleyball MVP as Conference All-Star Teams Announced



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Cranberry senior Ayanna Ferringer has been named the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player.

(Pictured above, Ayanna Ferringer after recorder her 500th kill earlier this season. She now has more than 750 kills for Cranberry)

Ferringer, who notched her 750th career kill late last week, has helped the Berries reach the four-team KSAC volleyball tournament, which will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium.

“It is a true honor to be named MVP after putting a lot of hard work into my sport over the years,” Ferringer said. “I give it my all every time I step on the court and it feels good to be recognized.”

Cranberry takes on Clarion-Limestone at 8 p.m. Redbank Valley and Clarion play at 6 p.m in the other semifinal on Tuesday. The consolation game will be played at 6 p.m. on Wednesday with the final to follow.

Ferringer has had quite the season, averaging nearly 20 kills per match as a middle hitter for the Berries.

Ferringer got her 500th kill early in the season.

“It really goes to show how blessed I am to have such a strong support system, family, coaching staff and team,” she said. “Volleyball is the ultimate team sport, and I wouldn’t be anywhere without the players beside me having my back.”

Undefeated Clarion-Limestone had five players named to the all-conference teams.

Jenna Dunn and Kaylee Smith both landed on the first team. Hannah Beggs and Abby Knapp-Greeley were second-team selections and Ansley Burke received third-team honors.

Following are the all-KSAC teams:

FIRST TEAM

Ayanna Ferringer (Cranberry), Taylor Ripple (Redbank Valley), Marley Kline (Clarion), Jenna Dunn (Clarion-Limestone), Gwyn Manno (Keystone), Kaylee Smith (Clarion-Limestone)

SECOND TEAM

Kyler Freeman (North Clarion), Ava Fox (Karns City), Ava Patrick (Keystone), Hadlee Campbell (Clarion), Hannah Beggs (Clarion-Limestone), Abby Knapp-Greeley (Clarion-Limestone)

THIRD TEAM

Ainsley Hartle (North Clarion), Abbey Jewart (Moniteau), Ansley Burke (Clarion-Limestone), Mylee Harmon (Redbank Valley), Taylor Alston (Clarion), Brenna Thompson (North Clarion)

CROSS COUNTRY

Keystone’s Jonathan Hansford was named the KSAC boys MVP and Clarion-Limestone’s Adisen Jackson earned girls’ MVP.

The undefeated North Clarion boys earned two first-team selections in Gabriel Fair and Jackson Nicewonder. Clarion-Limestone also had two first-teamers in Jack Craig and Ty Rankin.

Following are the KSAC boys and girls all-KSAC teams:

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Jonathan Hansford (Keystone), Jonas Wilshire (Clarion), Gabriel Fair (North Clarion), Jack Craig (Clarion-Limestone), Dillan Stroup (Karns City), Ty Rankin (Clarion-Limestone), Jackson Nicewonger (North Clarion)

SECOND TEAM

Dane Wenner (Cranberry), Hayden Weber (Clarion), Noah Weiland (Karns City), Peyton Beck (Moniteau), Aiden Thomas (North Clarion), Josh Turner (Clarion), Drake Edmonds (Clarion-Limestone)

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Kelsey Hanna (Cranberry), Adisen Jackson (Clarion-Limestone), Kayla Hanna (Cranberry), Karleigh Shaffer (Cranberry), Clara Coulson (Clarion-Limestone), Alexis Kirschner (Moniteau), Miley Mooney (Karns City)

SECOND TEAM

Reise Jackson (Clarion-Limestone), Abby Hastings (North Clarion), Jordan Montgomery (Cranberry), Sophia Bonetto (Karns City), Olivia Radaker (Clarion-Limestone), Adeline Best (North Clarion), Lucy Hartle (Moniteau)

GOLF

Two-time District 9 Class 2A champion Kameron Kerle was named KSAC MVP.

Karns City’s Chloe Fritch, the D9 girls champ in Class 2A, was a second-team selections. She’s the only female golfer on the list.

Following are the all-KSAC teams:

FIRST TEAM

Kameron Kerle (Clarion), Devon Lauer (Clarion), Sean Karg (Keystone), Cayden Baker (Cranberry), Joe Rapp (A-C Valley)

SECOND TEAM

Lucas Mitrosky (Clarion), Ethan Carll (North Clarion), Tanner Miller (Clarion), Braden Baylor (Keystone), Chloe Fritch (Karns City)

THIRD TEAM

Mason Shaftic (North Clarion), Dalton Wenner (Cranberry), Talon Wilson (Keystone), Nick Aaron (Clarion-Limestone), Dane Wenner (Cranberry)

