David T. “Tom” McGinnis, 74, of Knox, passed away peacefully Friday, October 13, 2023 in the comfort of his home while in the company of his loving wife.

David was born in Franklin on August 27, 1949.

He was the son of Mae Gordon McGinnis of Emlenton and the late David Z. “Mac” McGinnis.

He was a 1967 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg and a 1977 graduate of Grove City College, where he had earned a degree in business and accounting.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a long-time active member of the Meridian Road Seventh Day Adventist Church.

He was employed for a number of years as a corporate vice president of Picway Shoes.

David traveled extensively for the company including China, Hong Kong, and Europe.

He was a later employed as a real estate broker and instructor and retired from retail sales with Bed, Bath, and Beyond on McKnight Road in Pittsburgh.

Dave enjoyed fishing, tent camping for many years with his wife, traveling, reading, singing, cooking, and the company of his faithful companions, “Lucy and Ziggie.”

In addition to his mother, David is survived by his wife, Nancy Double McGinnis, whom he married in Pensicola, Florida on June 22, 1970.

Also surviving are two sons, David E. McGinnis (Eileen Creassic) of Boardman, OH and Patrick T. McGinnis and his wife, Kerri, of Emlenton; a granddaughter, Emma M. M. McGinnis; Tom is survived by a brother, Bruce McGinnis and his wife, Linda, of Ashland, OH; a sister, Susan McCoy and her husband, Joseph, of Emlenton; a two sisters-in-law, Lynette Bobbert and her husband, Rich, of Parker and Audrey Double of Mercersburg, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Clair Double.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 22 at the Meridian Road Seventh Day Adventist Church, 290 Meridian Rd., Butler, with church pastor, John Clayburn, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to ADRA International at adra.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.