Deborah Irene Shreckengost, 71, of Fairmount City, Pa., passed away on October 13, 2023.

Born on December 7, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Paul G. and Dorothy M. Morgan (Doverspike).

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dennis, and their two sons Matt Shreckengost (and his wife Bethany and son Max) and Cory Shreckengost (and his wife Jill).

She is preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law Dorothy Irene Shreckengost (Kunselman), brother Paul G. Morgan, Jr., and sister Joanne North (Morgan).

A devoted mother and wife, Mrs. Shreckengost was a licensed beautician and loving homemaker, who enjoyed gathering with family and friends, quilting, attending church, and helping others.

She was loved by all.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, near Distant, Pa.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.