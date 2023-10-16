Donna T. Pollock, age 82 of Knox, passed away late Friday evening, October 13, 2023 at her home following a sudden illness.

Born August 24, 1941 in Canonsburg, she was a daughter of the late James D. Thompson and Jean P. Pollock Thompson.

She graduated from Keystone High School in 1959.

Donna married William L. Pollock and he preceded her in death on June 14, 2023.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling with her husband and visiting all 49 states in the continental United States.

Donna was a member of the Mt. Joy United Methodist Church, the DAR, Washington County Historical Society and the Pioneer Antique Engine Society.

Survivors include her son, William “Tiger” Pollock and his wife, Brenda, of Endeavor; three grandchildren: Robbie Lightner, David Lightner and Josh Lightner, and two great grandchildren, Lou and Lucy.

Donna is also survived by three brothers, Jimmy (Joanne) Thompson, Tom Thompson and Terry (Regina) Thompson, all of Knox; two sisters, Barb (Gary) Rhoads of Knox and Deb (Dave) Weaver of Kossuth and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Jo Lightner; brother, David; sisters, Beverly and Tammy; brother-in-law, Denny Pollock, and granddaughter-in-law, Megan.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to Noon Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home with Reverend Denny Weaver officiating.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences may be sent to Donna’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.