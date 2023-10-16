Emily J. “EJ” Chatley, 75, of Oil City, PA., passed away Saturday Oct. 14, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born Feb. 3, 1948 in Titusville, PA., she was the daughter of the late John and Julie Skiba Bliznasky.

EJ graduated from Venango Christian High School.

A homemaker, she was married on Aug. 16, 1975 in Grace United Methodist Church to Thomas L. Chatley and he survives.

EJ was an avid reader, enjoyed her dogs and NASCAR.

She enjoyed floating in her pool and taking her orange corvette convertible to cruise ins.

She also enjoyed following her nieces and going to all their events as they grew up, they were truly special to her.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister Mary Ann Brown & her husband Jim of Oil City and her two nieces Christie Brown and Jamie Brown.

And many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Tuesday Oct. 17 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society or to the Oil City Library.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

