Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Pathways

Pathways Adolescent Center has multiple positions available.

Pathways is Hiring for the following positions:

Director

Bachelor’s Degree

4 Years Experience working with at-risk youth

$65,000/year

Coordinator

Bachelor’s Degree

2 Years Experience working with at-risk youth

$55,000/year

Direct Care Supervisor

Minimum 60 College Credits

2 Years Experience working with at-risk youth

$25.00/hour

Direct Care Staff

$20.00/hour

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age to apply.

Clearances and background checks will be performed.

They offer excellent benefits following a 60-day probationary period which include: Medical, Prescription, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, as well as, 401k, 401k Match, Paid Vacations, Paid Holidays, and Paid Sick Leave.

If interested, please drop off or mail in your resume to:

Pathways Adolescent Center

370 Seneca Street

Oil City, PA 16301

EOE.



