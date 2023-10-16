Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Pathways
Pathways Adolescent Center has multiple positions available.
Pathways is Hiring for the following positions:
Director
- Bachelor’s Degree
- 4 Years Experience working with at-risk youth
- $65,000/year
Coordinator
- Bachelor’s Degree
- 2 Years Experience working with at-risk youth
- $55,000/year
Direct Care Supervisor
- Minimum 60 College Credits
- 2 Years Experience working with at-risk youth
- $25.00/hour
Direct Care Staff
- $20.00/hour
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age to apply.
Clearances and background checks will be performed.
They offer excellent benefits following a 60-day probationary period which include: Medical, Prescription, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, as well as, 401k, 401k Match, Paid Vacations, Paid Holidays, and Paid Sick Leave.
If interested, please drop off or mail in your resume to:
Pathways Adolescent Center
370 Seneca Street
Oil City, PA 16301
EOE.
