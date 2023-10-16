Greer Masters, 71, of Franklin, passed away at 2:20 A.M. Saturday, October 14, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born in Franklin on March 23, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Warren Masters and Sally Spackman Masters Ricalton.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Greer was a devoted daughter, beloved sister and a loving mother.

In her lifetime Greer was an avid golfer, passionate about cuisine and music.

She was a creative woman with an eye for design.

Greer loved to bring people together to enjoy the food she so lovingly prepared.

Greer was a vivacious, free spirited, insightful and joyful woman who made a lasting impression on those she encountered and the family and friends she is leaving behind.

She had a lifelong association with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses of Franklin.

The Brothers and Sisters of that community were a loving and supportive part of Greer’s life, providing much peace and comfort to her, especially in the last years of her life.

She is survived by her son Jeremy Blair, his wife Jennifer, and granddaughters Emma and Molly, daughter Ashley Gildersleeve and grandsons Chase and Miles, Ashley’s father George Gildersleeve, siblings Kaye Masters, Lee Masters Witherup (Vince), Michael Masters (Janet), Patty Ricalton Rotman (Barry), Nancy Ricalton Kersavage (Brad), Stephen Sinnott of Franklin, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her mother and step father Sally and Jack Ricalton, father Warren Masters, sister Rebecca Masters, and former husband Gene (Butch) Blair.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

She will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

