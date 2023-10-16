 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Greer Masters

Monday, October 16, 2023 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-RNIUNUFyuChNY (1)Greer Masters, 71, of Franklin, passed away at 2:20 A.M. Saturday, October 14, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born in Franklin on March 23, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Warren Masters and Sally Spackman Masters Ricalton.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Greer was a devoted daughter, beloved sister and a loving mother.

In her lifetime Greer was an avid golfer, passionate about cuisine and music.

She was a creative woman with an eye for design.

Greer loved to bring people together to enjoy the food she so lovingly prepared.

Greer was a vivacious, free spirited, insightful and joyful woman who made a lasting impression on those she encountered and the family and friends she is leaving behind.

She had a lifelong association with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses of Franklin.

The Brothers and Sisters of that community were a loving and supportive part of Greer’s life, providing much peace and comfort to her, especially in the last years of her life.

She is survived by her son Jeremy Blair, his wife Jennifer, and granddaughters Emma and Molly, daughter Ashley Gildersleeve and grandsons Chase and Miles, Ashley’s father George Gildersleeve, siblings Kaye Masters, Lee Masters Witherup (Vince), Michael Masters (Janet), Patty Ricalton Rotman (Barry), Nancy Ricalton Kersavage (Brad), Stephen Sinnott of Franklin, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her mother and step father Sally and Jack Ricalton, father Warren Masters, sister Rebecca Masters, and former husband Gene (Butch) Blair.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

She will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.