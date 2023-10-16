Leads Sought After $1,500 Worth of Tools Stolen From Construction Site Along Route 949

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft in Jefferson County involving a local man.

According to a report released on Saturday, October 14, the theft occurred along State Route 949 in Union Township, Jefferson County, around 12:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14.

Police say a Tapco 10-foot aluminum sheet metal brake and a 1⅛ Milwaukee Hammer Drill were stolen from a new home construction site.

The brake is valued at $1,000.00, and the drill is worth $500.00.

The victim is a 62-year-old Strattanville man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510 and reference PA2023-1336075.

