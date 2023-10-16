Local Man Responds to Fraudulent Facebook Account with Apartment Rental Listing, Swindled Out of $900

FOXBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating after a local man was swindled out of $900.00 through an online scam.

According to PSP Clarion release issued on Saturday, October 14, the incident was reported around 5:54 p.m. on Monday, October 9, on Railroad Street in Foxburg Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the victim sent money via Cash App to a fraudulent account on Facebook that had a rental apartment listing.

According to police, the victim sent $900.00 to the unknown actor.

The victim is a 22-year-old Foxburg man.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.