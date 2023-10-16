Norma B. Hogue, age 95, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Born on April 29, 1928, in Franklin, she was one of six children to the late Carl D. Baker and Ethalyn Lesher Baker.

She attended and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Norma sang in the church choir for many years.

Norma was a homemaker for most of her life.

She drove a van transporting special needs children to and from school, and then she worked for IU-6 as a teacher aide.

She was a great baker; she enjoyed making crafts and loved going to the theater.

She loved her pets, especially her cats, King and Lady, who were her pride and joy and her two dogs, who have crossed over the rainbow bridge, Amber and Missy.

On June 23, 1947, she was married to John R. Hogue, who preceded her in death on June 17, 1996.

They shared 48 years together.

Surviving are a son, John R. Hogue, Jr. and wife Loretta of Bethel Park, and two daughters, Bonnie L. Cassatt and husband Cecil of Jacksonville, NC and Tina Goepfarth and husband Bill of Oil City; Nine grandchildren, Jonathan Hogue and wife Jennifer, Mara Stypula and husband Mike, Robert and Katie Hogue, Jason Cassatt and wife Danielle, Rebecca Shaner and husband Chris, Lacey Bingle and husband CJ, Samantha Rice and husband David, Jamie Duarte and wife Kate Schell, and Kristen Andres; 14 great grandchildren, Ethan, Ryan, Derek, Elliot, Faith, Gemma, Mia, Briana, Claudia, Jacob, Charles, Lincoln, Brayden, and Kyle; and several great great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is a brother, Carl “Butch” Baker and his wife Pamela, of Georgia and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, John R. Hogue, preceding Norma in death are a granddaughter, Jennifer Jane Cassett, and siblings, Betty Persing, Don Baker, Ken Baker, and Sharon Baker.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the Morrison Funeral Home, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Funeral services will follow after the visitation, Thursday evening, beginning at 6 p.m., in the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Rusnak officiating.

Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Norma’s name to Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave, Oil City, PA 16301 or to the charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Caring Place for the loving care that they gave Norma during her stay.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.