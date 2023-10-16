Shippenville Woman Accused of Punching Man Because He ‘Made Her Miss Work’ Due in Court Tomorrow

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman who was arrested for allegedly punching a man because he made her miss work is due in court on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Desirae Diane Spencer, of Shippenville, is set for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

She faces the following charges:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free after being released on her own recognizance.

Details of the case:

PSP Clarion responded to the 1000 of Railroad Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic that was not currently in progress around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, troopers met with Desirae Spencer at the Shippenville Fire Department parking lot. Spencer told police that the known male victim arrived home around 8:00 a.m. after drinking at a nearby bar and his father’s residence all throughout the night and morning. Spencer stated she punched him in the face because he made her miss work, causing him to have a small cut under his left eye, the complaint states.

Spencer then related there was a physical altercation; she and the victim were pushing and shoving each other after she punched him in the face, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Spencer explained she had to be at work at a nearby nursing home at 6:00 a.m. and could not get there because the victim had taken her car out, drinking all night. She added that the victim had her vehicle because he does not have insurance or a valid inspection on his vehicle.

The complaint notes that the victim was interviewed by PSP and confirmed Spencer’s story.

She was arraigned at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, in front of Judge Heeter.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.