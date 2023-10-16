Penn State DuBois to Host Virtual Open House on October 24
DUBOIS, Pa. — You and your family are invited to attend a virtual open house with Penn State DuBois on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
Find out what the campus has to offer, get your admissions and financial aid questions answered, learn about the opportunities in Career Development and Student Engagement, and take a virtual tour of the campus.
Penn State has more than 275 majors to choose from, and nearly all of them can be started at PSU DuBois.
Penn State’s unique 2+2 program allows students to complete their first two years at the DuBois Campus and finish their degrees at Penn State University Park or another Penn State Campus. Students who want to stay all four years can choose to major in one of PSU DuBois’ six baccalaureate programs. PSU DuBois also offers eight associate degree programs that can be completed at the DuBois Campus. With 600 students on the campus, it’s easy for students and faculty to get to know each other. Students are in a small atmosphere but have all the resources and advantages that Penn State University offers right at their fingertips.
Register for the virtual open house event today!
