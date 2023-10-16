KSAC Volleyball Championship Games to be Held at PennWest Clarion, Livestreamed on Explore

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference has announced that the 2023 KSAC Volleyball Championships will be held on Tuesday, October 17, and Wednesday, October 18, at Pennsylvania Western University – Clarion.

Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for students. No passes will be accepted.

Tuesday, October 17 – Semifinals

Game 1 at 6:00 PM: 2 Seed (Clarion Area: Home Team) vs. 3 Seed (Redbank Valley: Away Team)



Game 2 at 8:00 PM: 1 Seed (Clarion-Limestone: Home Team) vs. 4 Seed (Cranberry: Away Team)

Wednesday, October 18 – Finals

Game 1 Consolation at 6:00 PM: Losing team from Game 1 vs Losing team from Game 2 (higher seed is home)

Game 2 Championship at 8:00 PM: Winning team from Game 1 vs Winning team from Game 2 (higher seed is home)

Medals will be awarded to the first and second place teams and a team plaque will be awarded to the champion.

An exploreClarion.com Hager Paving Player of the Game will be selected for all contests. This player will receive a plaque and t-shirt courtesy of exploreClarion.com. The plaques and t-shirts were made by All American Awards & Engraving.

Those who can’t attend in person, can watch the games live on Gatesman Auto Body Volleyball on exploreVenango.com, exploreClarion.com, and D9Sports.com.

