State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Car Repossession Incident in Clarion Borough

Monday, October 16, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (116)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Car Repossession Incident in Clarion Borough

According to an October 14 release, PSP Clarion received a referral investigation into an incident of reckless endangerment that happened in Clarion Borough sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:13 p.m. on August 8.

Police say the incident involved a car repossession.

The victims are listed as a 24-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, both of Rimersburg.

This investigation continues.

Investigation Launched Into Illegal Firearm Purchase Attempt

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an illegal firearm purchase that took place on March 3, 2022, near State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a prohibited person attempted to purchase a firearm on the above date.

The investigation is ongoing.


