The Watershed Journal Goes Ground Level with Location Upgrade

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Watershed Journal recently moved to a new location on Main Street in Brookville giving the public greater access to the bookstore and the literary group’s events.

(Above photo: from left to right: Adrianna Rubino, Sarah Rossey, Joe Taylor, Kirke Wise, John Pozza, Jessica Weible, Josh Dunlap, Karen Weyant, David Taylor, and Tiffany Cieleski at the ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sunday, October 1st )

“After two years at our previous location, we knew we needed to have a ground floor location and storefront window to be more accessible to the public,” said Sarah Rossey, Creative Director and Office Manager of The Watershed Journal.

Patrons will appreciate the spaciousness and accessibility of the new location at 269 Main Street in Brookville.

Rossey told exploreClarion.com that the “larger location will help enhance the resources we already offer while leaving room for more ideas to come into form.”

The bookstore’s previous location was on the second floor at 289 Main Street, making it difficult for some people to shop at the store and attend the events hosted by the literary group.

Executive Director Jessica Weible added that having a physical home for the literary community, in general, always seemed like a big-picture dream.

“We started this whole thing meeting at Fusion Cafe, the library, my house, or in somebody’s yard…wherever we could all find space together. It later became apparent that there was momentum in the community through our efforts and we felt that we could provide more,” Weible said.

“What’s special about this particular opportunity for us is that we are so much more visible and integrated into the historic Brookville Main Street, and I feel like this is a great time for us and the Brookville community, and the region at large, to be supporting regional creative community-minded and based efforts.”

(Pictured below: Most of the furnishings at The Watershed Journal have been donated by members of the local community.)

The Watershed Journal publishes in 11 counties throughout western Pennsylvania and is currently in its 22nd issue.

The bookstore also provides opportunities for regional authors to promote their work. These opportunities include publishing, as well as special events such as writing workshops, author events, writer’s meetings, open mic nights, and poetry nights.

President of the Board of Directors Kirke Wise told exploreClarion.com, “We’ve had about seven or eight new authors come out of this effort through encouragement. I mean, that’s what it’s all about…empowering the area and having our local literary community blossom.

This new space gives us a whole new venue to do that. So I’m excited. People said it wouldn’t work, and it’s worked. We’ve had so much support – it has been a wonderful thing.”

The magazine, which was first issued in the Summer of 2018, is a non-profit that relies on book sales, donations, and membership subscriptions to raise money necessary for the group to provide the resources it offers. Memberships include a subscription to the quarterly magazine, quarterly newsletter, behind-the-scenes materials from the staff, and other extras for members.

Wise was responsible for a lot of the physical labor that the new space demanded.

“I had to modify the bookshelves at the tops because they were unusable at the time and hauled about 4500 books as well,” he stated.

Both Rossey and Weible echoed how important Wise’s commitments to the group have been in the moving process.

“Anything structurally that we needed, he (Wise) has been here working his full-time job and then putting in hours here at night,” Rossey said.

“I am an evangelist for this. I want it to expand,” Wise added. “It’s good to do something good in life and this is a very pure cause. To be able to encourage people in the creative realm has been wonderful. It’s made people’s dreams come true.”

(Above photo: Kirke Wise (middle) mingles with members, staff, and shoppers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.)

The Watershed staff finds great reward in helping people develop opportunities people couldn’t have otherwise.

“We aren’t some pious high-brow organization. We’re here for the little people, the people who are just starting,” Wise explained. “This is real, it’s genuine, and it’s honest and I think people notice that. People feel at home and welcomed and encouraged. I am going to do this as much as I can.”

Weible praised all the behind-the-scenes volunteers who sacrificed much of their time to make the new location a success.

“Thanks so much to all the volunteers who showed up to help with our new location; it looks wonderful.”

To learn more about The Watershed Journal and to check out some of their events, visit their website and Facebook page.

