7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Areas of drizzle with scattered sprinkles before 11am, then isolated showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Light southwest wind.
Wednesday
Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 6 mph.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday
Rain. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night
Rain. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
