All Signs Lead to Demolition, New Development at Clarion Ramada Property

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The recently closed Ramada by Wyndham hotel in Clarion changed ownership just days before notifying employees of the closure, according documents obtained by exploreClarion.com.

On September 26, Holiday Road Inc. sold the property to Clarion BS Associates, LLC. for $2,450,000, according to a deed recorded at Clarion County Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer’s Office.

Holiday Road Inc. President Sameer Ailawadi, who signed the multi-million deed transfer, is also the President of AIL Hospitality, LLC, the company that operates the hotel.

Despite the deed transfer, AIL Hospitality Vice President Miguel Gonzalez denied knowledge of the sale.



In an October 10 interview, Gonzalez told exploreClarion.com that the hotel’s closure was due to an underground water leak and is temporary. According to Gonzalez, the company chose a week with “softer reservations” in order to displace the fewest number of guests.

All guests were ordered to leave the 45 Holiday Inn Road hotel by October 10 at 3:00 p.m., according to an employee.

“After we figure out how bad the water damage is, we hope to be back online in the next 60 days after we do the repairs that we have to do,” said Gonzalez.

However, an exploreClarion.com interview with an AIL employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was told the closure was permanent.

The employee said the General Manager of the hotel notified employees of the closure on Sunday, October 9.

“On Sunday between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., my GM called and she says, ‘I have something to tell you.'”

“She said, as of tomorrow at 03:00 p.m., we are closing our doors.”

The employee said he was “blindsided” by the news and wasn’t give any indication that workers would be called back to the hotel.

The hotel’s pool was being drained and holes were being drilled in the walls so that the exterior doors could be chained shut, according to the employee.

He also noted that inventory of fixtures such as beds and other furniture was being conducted at the hotel after it closed.

Around eighteen employees worked at the hotel, some of which have already taken jobs at rival Interstate 80 Exit 62 hotels.

Bookings for the hotel are no longer being accepted on the Ramada by Wyndham website.

Details about the new owners remain limited.

An address on the deed leads back to David Brody, President of Seneca Realty.

Seneca Realty lists several completed commercial projects on its website, including two Sheetz gas stations-one in Venango County and one in Mercer County.

Other commercial projects completed by the company include Rural King, a Big Lots, and Burger King.

Calls to Clarion County and Monroe Township authorities revealed that there are no scheduled discussions regarding the property. No permits for construction or demolition have been issued. No inspections are scheduled.

Steve Ketner from the Clarion County Planning Commission stated that there are no scheduled discussions regarding the property at their upcoming October 20 meeting.

However, sources close to the development say tentative plans are in place to demolish the hotel in Spring of 2024 and replace it with a convenience store and a restaurant.

Calls to Seneca Realty for confirmation were not immediately returned.

AIL Hospitality, based in Rockville, Maryland, operates a total of nine hotels including another Ramada by Wyndham in Indiana, Pa., and a Days Inn in Warren, Pa.

Over the past eight years, the hotel has operated under several different hospitality management companies and has changed brand names twice during that timeframe.

After operating as a Holiday Inn for several years, it became a Park Inn by Radisson in 2015 while being managed by GreatStay Hospitality Partners, LLC.

In 2019, the 122-room hotel hotel switched names again and became Ramada by Wyndham, with AIL Hospitality taking over as the management company.

Several calls to AIL President Sameer Ailawadi and Wyndham Hotels were not returned.

