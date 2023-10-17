Betty Lou (McCleary) Hale, of New Castle, PA passed away peacefully on October 15, 2023 at Jameson Care Center.

Born January 2, 1935, in Monroe, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Mary (Snyder) McCleary.

She was raised by her grandparents, Fred and Emma Snyder, after her mother was tragically killed in the family’s house fire in 1943.

She graduated from St. Petersburg High School and Clarion State Teachers College, where she earned her B.S. in elementary education.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hale on September, 22, 2023, whom she married on November 9, 1956.

They were married for 66 wonderful years.

Betty taught at Keystone Joint Schools before moving with her husband from Knox, PA to New Castle in 1962.

While raising her family, she worked at Love’s Youth Center clothing store and then retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance in 1998.

Betty was a member of Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for more than 50 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Earl and Lori (Joseph) Sager, both of New Castle, PA; her sons, Michael Hale, of Frederick, MD, and Ronald (Gail) Hale of Damascus, MD.

She is additionally survived by her grandchildren, Michael Hale, Emily Hale, Caitlin Hale, Cory Magazzine, Joseph (Olivia) Sager, Jr and one brother, Richard McCleary of Franklin, PA.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Ziegler, an infant son, son-in-law, Jeffrey Earl, daughter-in-law, Dale Hale, and grandson, Garrett Magazzine.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, 10/18/2023 at R. Cunningham Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc, 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle.

A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, 10/19/2023 at Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, 220 East Clen-Moore Boulevard, New Castle, PA 16105 with Pastor Michael Spicuzza officiating.

Burial will be alongside her husband at St Marks United Church of Christ, 131 Monroe Church Road, Knox, PA 16232.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, New Castle, PA or St Marks United Church of Christ, Knox, PA in memory of Betty and John Hale.

Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.cunninghamfh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.