Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Ham Sandwiches

These crowd-pleasing sandwiches are full of flavor!

Ingredients

3 pounds thinly sliced deli ham (about 40 slices)

2 cups apple juice



2/3 cup packed brown sugar1/2 cup sweet pickle relish2 teaspoons prepared mustard1 teaspoon paprika12 kaiser rolls, splitAdditional sweet pickle relish, optional

Directions

-Separate ham slices and place in a 3-qt. slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the apple juice, brown sugar, relish, mustard and paprika. Pour over ham.

-Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours or until heated through. Place 3-4 slices of ham on each roll. Serve with additional relish if desired.

