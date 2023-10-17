DCNR Accepting Nominations for 2024 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that Pennsylvanians are being asked to nominate their favorite trail for the 2024 Trail of the Year.

(Pictured above: 2023 Trail of the Year Mount Jewett To Kinzua Bridge Trail.)

“We are eager to receive applications for the 2024 Trail of the Year and to once again highlight Pennsylvania’s top trail,” Dunn said. “The Commonwealth has some of the best natural resources in the nation and uplifting our trails is important to the future of outdoor recreation. I look forward to the competition and seeing which trail comes out on top.”

If you know of a trail that provides unique opportunities, encourages and celebrates diverse user groups or enhances your community, please nominate it for the 2024 Trail of the Year.

For consideration, a nomination form and supporting documentation must be submitted online by November 10, 2023.

Each year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee (PTAC), designates a Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for trails and raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s Trail network.

The Advisory Committee is charged with implementing the development of a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all. Pennsylvania is home to over 12,000 miles of trails.

The Shapiro Administration recognizes the value of trails for their power to connect communities and for the economic opportunities they create for urban and rural communities alike.

The Administration recently announced $52.5 million community partnership grants for myriad projects including trails and community recreation initiatives.

The winning trail will be recognized in a news release by DCNR, a commemorative poster for statewide distribution, a trailhead marker along the trail, and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

The Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail is Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year.

PTAC is charged with implementing the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Trails Strategic Plan to develop a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all.

The 20-member DCNR-appointed committee represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users and advises the commonwealth on use of state and federal trail funding. PTAC is currently seeking two new members.

Visit the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year webpage for more information about where to submit the form and supporting materials. The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2024.

