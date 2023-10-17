DON’T LOOK NOW: Clarion Playing Like Clarion of Old Again, Sweeps Redbank Valley in KSAC Tourney Semifinal

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Marley Kline and her teammates had heard the rumblings.

The Clarion volleyball team is just a shell of what it has been in the past. The Bobcats are eminently beatable. They’re just another team. The mystique has faded.

And opponents have been licking their chops.

Kline and Clarion, though, have been wagging an index finger recently.

No, no, no. Not so fast.

(Pictured above, Clarion’s Marley Kline was named the Explore and Hager Paving Incorporated KSAC Semifinal Player of the Game)

The Bobcats are playing like, well, the old Bobcats again.

They did on Tuesday night at Tippin Gymnasium in the semifinal round of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament, turning Redbank Valley away with a relentless attack, strong defense and clutch late-set performances for a 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 sweep to set up a meeting against Clarion-Limestone in the final on Wednesday night.

“We have been really working hard at practice because losing these out-of-conference games has been really hard on us,” Kline said. “We always know we need to use those to bounce back and use those to drive us because we always see a state championship ahead.”

Clarion has fallen to the likes of Corry and Warren out of District 9 and had a 64-match KSAC winning streak snapped late last month by Clarion-Limestone.

But players like Kline, Addi Campbell as a setter, Alivia Diehl, Alicyn Burford and Sophie Babington have elevated their games, especially when Hadlee Campbell was out with a shoulder injury.

“I’m really proud of the team and myself because when Hadlee was out, that was a big impact on our team,” Kline said. “She’s one of our best players and I knew I had to step up. We had (Burford) stepping up in the middle, Alivia, she did a good job stepping up, and I think we all had the determination that we wanted to win and accomplish our goals, no matter what, and we just went after it.”

Hadlee Campbell is back, certainly giving the Bobcats a boost. But this Clarion team now is all about balance.

Kline had seven kills and Hadlee Campbell, Babington and Taylor Alston each had six in the win over Redbank.



(Clarion players and coaches gather in a circle after the match)

It’s been a season of experimentation and trial and error in finding the right lineup and the right mix for Clarion coach Shari Campbell.

She recently moved freshman Addi Campbell into the full time setter role, which has also made a difference.

“We had five or six different lineups because of injuries,” coach Campbell said. “It’s great to have Hadlee back and she’s getting the rust off. There’s a different energy knowing she’s out there. We had players step up, so I think you’re seeing a true team starting to come together.”

All three sets were close against Redbank Valley, but in all three Clarion found a way to pull away late.

Redbank Valley was uncharacteristically out of sync and made more unforced errors than usual.

It conspired to keep the Bulldogs from sustaining any momentum and stealing sets — all three were for the taking.

“The score reflects that we played pretty well, but it just wasn’t enough,” said Redbank Valley coach Ashley Anderson. “The message in the locker room was they needed to communicate more when they’re down and figure out what gives them that fire to get back up.”

Clarion’s source of fire is easy.

Proving the naysayers wrong.

“No one gets extra points for beating Clarion,” Kline said, smiling.

“We really wanted to come out here and get a sweep,” Kline added. “We wanted to leave no doubt.”

Addi Campbell had 27 assists, 15 service points and a pair of aces for Clarion, which will play Clarion-Limestone for the conference tournament championship at 8 p.m.

Libero Natalie Durish had 21 digs.



(Redbank Valley players and coaches look on during pregame warmups)

For Redbank Valley, which will play Cranberry at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night at Tippin in the third-place game, Mylee Harmon had eight kills, Taylor Ripple six kills and six digs and Izzy Bond four kills and eight digs.

Ripple also had several blocks.

“She stands on her head no matter where she is,” Anderson said of Ripple. “She works hard and reads the court well and it showed tonight.”

For all four teams in this tournament, the first year the KSAC has held it in the mold of the basketball tourney, the matches are invaluable going forward into the District 9 playoffs.

It’s a chance to play two high-stakes matches in a playoff atmosphere.

“I told them in the locker room it’s an accomplishment even to be here in the top four,” Anderson said. “(Wednesday) I just want them to play better than tonight, make that close scores in our favor.

“No matter what, it’s an advantage,” she added. “There are teams that have an entire week off and we’re lucky enough to have two competitive games this week. I think that’ll help us moving on into next week.”

