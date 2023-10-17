Henry Benton Suhr, Jr., 91, of Oil City, PA passed away peacefully at his home the morning of October 12, 2023.

He was born on August 23, 1932, in Oil City, the son of Henry B. and Elizabeth Peters Suhr.

Henry attended Oil City schools and graduated from the Hill School at Pottstown in 1951.

He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in economics from Allegheny College in 1955.

He served from 1955-57 in the US Army and continued with the Army Reserves until 1967 at which time he held the rank of captain.

Up until the time he died he maintained his personal and family business offices in Oil City.

Henry was active in the community and served many educational, nonprofit and charitable organizations and on multiple boards throughout his lifetime.

He loved poetry and music, delighted those who knew him with his sense of humor, loved being around the water and all water activities and shared these loves with his children, grandchildren and friends.

Henry is survived by his wife of 67 years Beverly Lauffer Suhr; his children, Douglas Henry Suhr and his wife Sarah of Oil City, Henry Benton Suhr III and his wife Renee of Beaver Falls, PA, and Elizabeth Suhr Heisey of Oil City; and four grandchildren, Douglas Henry Suhr of Oil City, Jacob Swanson, Simon Swanson and Henry Isaiah Suhr all of Beaver Falls.

He leaves a legacy of generosity to family, friends, church, and community.

The family will receive friends from 11am till noon on Saturday, October 28th at the Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran St., Oil City, PA 16301.

A memorial service will be held at noon with the Rev. J. Michael Parsh officiating.

Memorials are suggested in Henry’s name to the Oil City YMCA, the Oil City YWCA, the Venango Museum or a local organization of your choosing.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

