Jane E. Detrie, 67, of Lucinda, passed away Monday, October 16, 2023, in the comfort of her own home after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Oil City, PA on February 27, 1956 to the late Howard C. and Helen J. Gilmore Allio.

Jane attended and graduated from North Clarion High School and then furthered her education at the Venango Campus of Clarion University of Pennsylvania earning her bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

She was inducted into the MU XI Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

On August 12, 1978, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda, she married the love of her life by Father Burke, Paul A. Detrie, who survives.

During her career, Jane worked at Franklin Hospital, Beverly Healthcare in Shippenville, Clarview Nursing Home and she ended her career with 8 years at Clarion Psychiatric Center.

In her spare time, she enjoyed baking, reading and doing word searches.

Jane loved spending time with her beloved Jack Russell dogs, Candy and Sadie and her grand dog Reese.

She also loved spending time with her only grandchild, Baylee Moore.

In addition to her husband Paul, she is survived by her children: Ryan P. Detrie and his companion Jill Wise of Pittsburgh, PA and Cindy R. Moore of Lucinda, PA; her granddaughter Baylee Moore; siblings: Ken Allio and his wife Janet of Michigan, Mary Slaugenhaupt and her husband Mike of Knox, PA, Julie Russell and her husband Ken of Leeper, PA, Joyce Allio of Knox, PA, Charlie Allio and his wife Kathy of Lucinda, PA, Rodger Allio of Marienville, PA, Gary Allio of Ringgold, PA, Pauline Vaughn of Ohio; sister in law, Judy Allio of Ohio, brother in law Robert Detrie and his wife Eileen of New York, and sister in law Diane “Sis” Beichner and her husband Bernard of Shippenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Gene Allio and his wife Patricia, Wayne Allio; brother in law Glenn Vaughn; and sister in law Deborah Allio.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

A mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 1:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda, PA with the Rev. Michael Polinek, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Jane’s honor to The Cancer Center, 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

